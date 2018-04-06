Offaly deaths and funerals (April 6)

Pat Troy, Alexandria (USA), originally from Kilcormac, Offaly

A celebration of his Pat Troy’s life will be held in Alexandria. The wake is on Friday, April 6 from 6-8 pm at Demaine’s Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St. A Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 7 at 11 am at The Basilica of St. Mary, 400 Green St. Internment immediately following the mass at St. Mary Cemetery, 1001 S. Royal St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth & Families, 4901 Eastern Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20782 and Christ House 131 S. West St., Alexandria, VA 22314.

Sheila Mabel Bailey (née Johnston), Dublin / Portarlington, Offaly

A Memorial Service will be held in Tullow Church, Brighton Road, at 5pm on Saturday, 14th April.

Mark Stuart, Harold's Cross, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home in Harold’s Cross on Thursday evening (5 April) from 5pm to 8pm and on Friday (6 April) from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon (7 April) to the Church of St Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm and afterwards to Mount Jerome Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Beaumont Hospital Foundation www.beaumontfundraising.ie