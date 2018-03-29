Offaly deaths and funerals (March 29)

Pat Troy, Alexandria (USA), originally from Kilcormac, Offaly

A celebration of his Pat Troy’s life will be held in Alexandria. The wake is on Friday, April 6 from 6-8 pm at Demaine’s Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St. A Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 7 at 11 am at The Basilica of St. Mary, 400 Green St. Internment immediately following the mass at St. Mary Cemetery, 1001 S. Royal St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth & Families, 4901 Eastern Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20782 and Christ House 131 S. West St., Alexandria, VA 22314.

Annie Daly (née Rowney), Spollanstown, Tullamore, Offaly / Kilcormac, Offaly

Private Removal on Thursday morning to arrive in St. Brigid's Church, Mount Bolus for Requiem Mass at 11:00 am. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mount Bolus.

Terry Hotor, “Hilltop”, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Saturday, March 31st, from 3.30pm - 6.30pm. Removal from his residence on Sunday morning (April 1st) at 11.15am. to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, at 11.45am. for Funeral Mass at 12pm, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to NCBI - National Council of the Blind Ireland.House Private Sunday morning please.

Sheila Mabel Bailey (née Johnston), Dublin / Portarlington, Offaly

A Memorial Service will be held in Tullow Church, Brighton Road, at 5pm on Saturday, 14th April.

William Trodd, Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Friday from 4oc until 7.30oc with removal to St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh, arriving for prayers at 8oc. Funeral service on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilmahunna Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Friends of Birr Community Nursing Unit.

Mary Palmer (née Collins), Mount Lucas, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at her Home this Thursday from 12 noon with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am arriving Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean for 11am Funeral Service followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Daingean. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations, if desired, to Renal Dialysis Unit, Tullamore.

Damien Molloy, Ongar, Dublin 15, Dublin / Ferbane, Offaly

Damien will repose at Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village, Tullamore on Thursday (March 29th) from 2pm until Removal at 4.50pm to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane arriving at 6pm. Funeral Liturgy on Good Friday (March 30th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Pauline Keating (née Donnelly), Clonavoe, Clonbullogue, Offaly / Woodford, Galway

Reposing at her home from 12 noon on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Clonbullogue for 11.00am Funeral Service, followed by burial in Cloncrane Cemetery.

Teresa Ennis (née Kavanagh), Magazine Road, Athlone, Westmeath / Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at St Brigid's Funeral Home, Brideswell on Good Friday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Liturgy in the Church of the Risen Christ, Kiltoom on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Kiltoom Cemetery.

Kevin Kelly, Clara, Offaly

Kevin will be lying in repose at Ryan Patrick and Daughter Funeral Home in Greenford, London on Thursday April 5th from 9am until 12 noon. Removal to Our Lady Of The Visitation Church, Greenford at 3pm. Kevin will make his final journey home and will be reposing at Phil O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Friday April 6th from 6.30pm until 9.30pm. Private removal on Saturday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Family flowers only donations, if desired, in the name of Kevin Kelly to Meadow House Hospice in Ealing, London, Headcase Cancer Trust and The Simon Community.



