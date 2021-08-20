20/08/2021

Search our Archive

Gardai issue warning over Covid-19 test and vaccine scam

Gardai issue warning over Covid-19 test and vaccine scam

Gardai issue warning over Covid-19 test and vaccine scam

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

An Garda Síochána at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) are warning the public of a recent text message scam where persons are receiving text messages purporting to be from Health Service Executive (HSE) and advising the public to book an appointment for a Covid-19 test through a link on the text.

Once the person clicks on the link they will be brought to a cloned website where the fraudsters will seek their personal information, including their PPS number and payment for the Covid-19 test or vaccine.

In most instances, the supplied links look very similar to the authentic HSE URL but may be misspelled.

"Gardaí would like to again remind the public that the HSE will never look for payment for Covid-19 tests or vaccinations and the public should be wary of such text messages.

"There are also other ‘smishing’ texts being received and these can purport to be from service providers, revenue, banks and/or delivery businesses. Some can fit into the threads of previously received genuine texts which adds an air of authenticity to them."

An Garda Síochána's advice to the public is as follows:

- Never click on a link of an unsolicited text, email or respond to cold callers seeking personal information.

- Do not use reply or call the number supplied by these texts.

- Never give away personal data like PIN number, card numbers, passwords, one time codes, PPS numbers 

- The HSE will never text you seeking payment for Covid-19 tests or vaccines

- If you have responded to such a text or paid the scammers, contact your bank immediately for a recall.

- It is also important to report the matter to your local Garda Station.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media