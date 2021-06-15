HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid visits Tullamore vaccination centre

HSE chief Paul Reid was in Tullamore this morning, Tuesday June 15, visiting the Covid vaccine centre at the Court Hotel. There he met with staff and some of those being vaccinated.

''I'm very pleased with what we saw here today, the process is moving really effectively,'' he said.

There is ''a great culture among the team, support staff and people who have volunteered,''

Asked when the 30 year olds can expect to be vaccinated, Mr Reid said there are still a significant number of people in the 40 to 49 year old group to get through. ''We want to speed up the remaining 50 plus and we expect to get clarity on that this week,'' he added.

A number of local pharmacies are not partaking in the vaccination programme and some have expressed disappointment that it's the Janssen (Johnson &Johnson) vaccine that is only being made available to them. This vaccine is suitable for the 50 year old cohort who are already being vaccinated at centres such as the one in Tullamore.

Paul Reid urged those in the over 50 category who haven't been vaccinated to come forward.

''We do see a role for the pharmacies in the future vaccination programmes that would include the use of the mRNA vaccines, both Moderna and Pfizer. As you know we most likely will have booster vaccines we don't have a time frame for those. GPs and pharmacists will be a key part of the strategic future. But for now we are happy to have pharmacists on board. But primarily our production system has been GPs and vaccination centres to date.

The Tullamore Covid Vaccination Centre has to date vaccinated 17,415 people and has been operating on a five-day week Monday to Friday.

The centre is now scheduling 1,000 people per day from Monday to Friday on a 12 hour basis commencing tomorrow Wednesday June 16. And 700 people on Saturday on an 8-hour day.

''This activity is totally dependent on vaccine supply,'' says the HSE.