Offaly parents told of confirmed Covid case in school community

PARENTS of students attending an Offaly secondary school were told today about a confirmed Covid-19 case.

The principal of Colaiste Choilm in Tullamore sent a text to parents saying the school received notification this morning of the confirmed case "within the school community".

"After a risk assessment, the HSE has determined that there are no close contacts or onward risk in the school," said principal Tadhg O'Sullivan.

"Staff and student confidentiality is always essential," Mr O'Sullivan said, stressing that the school cannot release any further information and will follow the advice provided by the HSE.