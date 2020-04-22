Council chair lauds sacrifices of frontline workers

CLLR Peter Ormond, Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, this week made a public statement of thanks to everyone for their efforts during the Covid-19 crisis.

Cllr Ormond made his remarks during the council's first ever monthly meeting using video teleconferencing technology on Monday.

“I want to thank our own staff and management who are working to ensure that our services are maintained. I want to particular thank the management team who are at the end of a phone seven days a week,” he said.

“I want to thank you as members and I appreciate that all elected representatives have been very busy dealing with your constituents over the last number of weeks.

“I want in particular to remember and thank everyone who works on our frontline services. The work and sacrifices they are making at this time are enormous and we truly appreciate and value their work.”

The Fianna Fail councillor said the coronavirus crisis had brought about the best in Offaly as a community and he acknowledged the role of community groups, sporting organisations

and volunteers.

“At our Community Call forum meetings, we are hearing of many examples of volunteers assisting people in need. I would like to thank all members of the forum and their agencies for sharing their expertise with each other,” he said.

The Shinrone representative also thanked the council's IT department for organising the meeting and explained to councillors that in line with Department of Local Government guidelines, “statutory business” would not be dealt with.

“I propose to hold a special meeting at an appropriate time to deal with our statutory business,” he said.

Cllr Ormond was speaking from a room at council headquarters, Aras an Chontae, Tullamore. Just two others were present in the room, Anna Marie Delaney, council chief executive, and Gerry Bruton, council corporate services.