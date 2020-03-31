Calls for a harminisation of Covid-19 measures between Northern Ireland and the Republic

Tánaiste Simon Coveney is scheduled to hold a teleconference with Stormont leaders and the British secretary of state to Northern Ireland today to discuss cross border cooperation during the global Covid-19 health crisis.

This comes as professor of Public Health University of Bristol, Gabriel Scally has outlined the unique position the island of Ireland is in, due to its small population and remoteness.

Due to Britain's initial denial of the seriousness of Covid-19, the country has been ravished by the virus, with a staggering 22,141 confirmed cases reported.

A harmonisation of measures between both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland will greatly benefit both areas, as the current situation is hindering progress.

In total there is over 3,500 cases on the whole island of Ireland, should a power sharing administration be temporarily introduced, this would have a profound impact on the logistical containment plan going forward for the island.

There are no intentions to close the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, however a medium needs to be met in order to contain Covid-19.