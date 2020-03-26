RTÉ launches daily virtual classroom for primary school children during Covid-19

RTÉ has announced a new Home School Hub across its television and online platforms, which will provide primary school children with fun daily lessons from the comfort of their homes.

RTÉ and Macalla Teo, with support from Mary Immaculate College, have collaborated to introduce a cross-platform teaching initiative for primary school kids across the country.

This is available on RTÉ2, RTÉ Player, and rte.ie/learn. Children will be able to watch, download and engage with curriculum-based content, project work, and fun activities that will keep them entertained and learning.

From next Monday 30 March, each morning from 11am to 12 noon on RTÉ Home School Hub on RTÉ2, each of our bilingual teachers will present three short class segments aimed at 1st and 2nd class, 3rd and 4th class and 5th and 6th class.

A catch-up programme later in the day, RTÉ Home School Extra at 4.15pm, is a takeover format, where primary school kids from all over the country can reconnect by uploading and posting video messages and content that RTÉ will showcase.

This programme will be an opportunity to gather all uploaded user-generated content in one space and showcase it to the entire country. No matter where you are from or what language you speak, we want every school kid to take part.

All content will be presented by primary school teachers, modeled, and curated around the existing primary school curriculum. Our bilingual teaching team will deliver engaging, exciting, and educational content and over the coming weeks RTÉ Home School Hub will be stockpiling content across TV, rte.ie/learn and RTÉ Player for all primary school kids and their parents to use.

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh noted that "this is a great initiative... RTÉ is doing its bit to bring the classroom to the living room"

Suzanne Kelly, Group Head of Children's & Young People's Content outlined that "children are already facing increased disruption to their everyday lives due to school closures, cancelled activities and more but we are aiming to help children and parents cope during these times of uncertainty."