Chief Respiratory Physiologist at St. James's Hospital has launched an appeal for protective gear for frontline workers.

Chief Respiratory Physiologist at St. James's Hospital, Peter Coss has launched an appeal for protective gear for frontline workers.

People from the construction industry, beauticians, hair dressing sector and pharmaceutical industry are being asked to share any equipment they may have that is unopened.

In a Tweet, Peter Coss asked if "have you any spare *unused, unopened* PPE you can donate? Please watch the video and share. If you can help email: ppeforfrontline@gmail.com"

People are urged to follow the guidelines that are issued by the government and the HSE. Those are to social and physical distance and to repeatedly wash your hands.

This news comes as a notable shipment has been placed for protective equipment including face shields, masks, gloves and gowns.