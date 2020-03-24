Criminal Courts will alter hearing times to adhere to social distancing rules

The Court Services will alter court hearings in light of social distancing concerns in overcrowded court rooms.

Hoards of people were left standing in narrow hallways with no social distancing implemented or hand sanitiser available in the Criminal Courts of Justice Dublin. These conditions arose after numbers within the court room were reduced to adhere by social distancing rules.

Today, The Court Services of Ireland released a statement on Twitter outlining the need for social distancing within judicial hearings and have committed to delivering "all written judgements will be delivered by means of a copy of judgement being sent electronically to the parties, and a copy subject to the redactions as would normally apply, being posted as soon as possible on the Court Service website."

Both parties will be invited to communicate electronically in this new system. Unless an oral hearing is strictly necessary, all matters will be handled electronically.