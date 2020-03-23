Bank of Ireland to temporarily close over 100 branches due to Covid-19

Over 100 Bank of Ireland (BOI) branches are scheduled to close from Tuesday March 24, 2020.

Due to a decrease in footfall at advice counters and self service locations, BOI are implementing the following:

· 161 branches nationwide will be open as normal.

· 148 of these will provide a full service to customers, including counter services for cash, coin and cheque services.

· 13 locations are Advice and Self Service branches – these provide cash and cheque lodgement and cash withdrawal facilities through self-service devices, but do not offer a counter service.

· While 101 locations will close temporarily during the pandemic, every Bank of Ireland branch will continue to provide an external ATM cash withdrawal service.

Normal opening hours will continue in the branches that are open. These branches will also continue the provision of prioritised services for over 65’s and carers between 10am and 11am, Monday to Friday.

These changes will allow staff from closed branches to support larger branches and aid customer support centres manage the increased amount of inquiries about Mortgage and SME loan payment breaks.

Gavin Kelly, CEO Retail Ireland stated that "these changes help us to respond to the most pressing needs of our customers right now – that’s support in managing the impact of coronavirus on their personal finances and on their businesses.

Kelly continued to outline that “these changes also refocus our branch network to our larger locations, which will help us support social distancing. This is extremely important for our customers and colleagues, whose safety and well being is our priority. This will complement the enhanced cleaning and hygiene measures we have in place in our branches.”