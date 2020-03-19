Offaly community group working to help during Covid-19 outbreak secure new vans

A quick update from ‘Offaly Watch Out For Your Neighbour’ this morning revealed they have secured two vans for delivering and collecting groceries and medication for the elderly in the community during these testing times.

A post from one of the group’s organisers, Cllr John Leahy revealed that “thanks to Hugo Loonan Motors for sponsoring the two vans”, which will allow the group to distribute groceries and medication to the vulnerable members of the community during the Covid-19 outbreak.

For more information and contact details on the group, please click here.