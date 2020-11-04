GoFundMe page set up to finance Clara Christmas Lights 2020

The Clara Christmas Lights Committee has set up a GoFundMe page to help finance this year's Christmas lights in the town.

The committee is hoping to raise €5,000 through the page. You can donate HERE. In a message on the GoFundMe page the committee said:

"Since the Clara Christmas Lights Committee was set up back in January 2010 we have relied on, and never been let down by, the generosity of the people of Clara.

"Over the years we have upgraded old lights and purchased new lights to make our town bright and cheerful at Christmas.

"For the past number of years, we have done a door to door collection to help finance this work. The businesses of the town have also been very supportive of us every year. Without this financial support from individuals and businesses, we would not have been able to decorate the town to the level that other towns are envious of.

"This year, due to Covid-19, we cannot go door to door so we are hoping to raise the funds needed to pay for the electricity, the insurance, any repairs or replacements to lights/tree etc through this GoFundMe campaign."



