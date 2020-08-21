Two Offaly Family Resource Centres to benefit from fundraiser

Clara and Tullamore Family Resource Centres are two of the beneficiaries of a charitable fundraiser called the 'Arcadia 5KFOR50K'.

The event has been happening over the past few weeks to raise money for 10 local charities across 5 Midland Counties. The family resource centres in Clara and Tullamore included.

The organisers had been hoping to run a major relay event across the 5 counties with the aim of covering a distance of 260km. However, with the recent lockdown in Offaly, this couldn't happen. So Clara AC have decided to do 10 hours of running on alternating treadmills in Clara this weekend to help raise funds for these 10 great local charities and this will be the last weekend of the fundraiser.

Sponsors, Arcadia Retail Park, Athone, have said that they will match all donations up to midnight on August 24 in recognition of this great effort by Clara AC.

Thiose wishing to donate can do so by logging onto https://www.gofundme.com/f/arcadia-5kfor50k