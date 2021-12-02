Search

02 Dec 2021

Tullamore's Midland Books recommend the best books to give this Christmas 

Midlands Books in Tullamore

Tribune Reporter

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Despite the fact that it comes around every year, we are always reluctant to admit that  Christmas is upon us for another year.

The time has come once again where we must  search the inner depths of our imagination to think of the perfect gift. Obviously, there  is no pressure at all.

If you are like so many others and cannot seem to think of an  adequate present for that one stubborn giftee, then here at Midland Books we have  got you covered! It goes without saying that we think the best gift that you can give, or  receive, is the gift of reading. A book is a present that will outlast the five minute  captivating charm that comes with most other presents. A book is a gift for life. 

However, it can be tough to choose the right book; one that the person hasn’t  already read or one that they might be interested in reading. Here are some of our top  recommendations for book gifting this Christmas; 

Fiction: Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan 

Set in the Ireland of 1985, Bill Furlong begins to reflect on his life and troubles in the  weeks leading up to Christmas. He works as a coal and timber merchant and  approaching his busy season, he is conflicted with many emotions rising from his past. 

Non Fiction: Did Ye Hear Mammy Died? by Seamas O’Reilly 

Seamas’ mother died when he was just five, leaving himself, his ten siblings and their  father in their home in Derry. Amongst the backdrop of the ever growing Troubles, a  family of loud, argumentative and loving individuals try to navigate life after their loss. 

Local History: We Don't Know Ourselves by Fintan O’Toole 

Providing a personal look at life in Ireland, We Don’t Know Ourselves is an account of  life in Ireland from 1958 to present times. Watch as Ireland becomes almost  unrecognisable in a number of key decades in its known history. 

Children’s Book: Tree Dogs, Banshee Fingers & Other Irish Words by Manchán  Magan 

Magan once again explores his fascination with Irish words. Bringing his concept of  exploring words to younger readers, in this book Magan notes fascinating and joyful  definitions for the words of nature.

These are just some of the many amazing books we think would make the  perfect gift this Christmas. There are so many more for you to explore and we are  always happy to help over here at Midland Books. A very merry Christmas to you all  and happy reading!

