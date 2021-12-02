Tullamore's Midland Books recommend the best books to give this Christmas 

Despite the fact that it comes around every year, we are always reluctant to admit that Christmas is upon us for another year.

The time has come once again where we must search the inner depths of our imagination to think of the perfect gift. Obviously, there is no pressure at all.

If you are like so many others and cannot seem to think of an adequate present for that one stubborn giftee, then here at Midland Books we have got you covered! It goes without saying that we think the best gift that you can give, or receive, is the gift of reading. A book is a present that will outlast the five minute captivating charm that comes with most other presents. A book is a gift for life.

However, it can be tough to choose the right book; one that the person hasn’t already read or one that they might be interested in reading. Here are some of our top recommendations for book gifting this Christmas;

Fiction: Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan

Set in the Ireland of 1985, Bill Furlong begins to reflect on his life and troubles in the weeks leading up to Christmas. He works as a coal and timber merchant and approaching his busy season, he is conflicted with many emotions rising from his past.

Non Fiction: Did Ye Hear Mammy Died? by Seamas O’Reilly

Seamas’ mother died when he was just five, leaving himself, his ten siblings and their father in their home in Derry. Amongst the backdrop of the ever growing Troubles, a family of loud, argumentative and loving individuals try to navigate life after their loss.

Local History: We Don't Know Ourselves by Fintan O’Toole

Providing a personal look at life in Ireland, We Don’t Know Ourselves is an account of life in Ireland from 1958 to present times. Watch as Ireland becomes almost unrecognisable in a number of key decades in its known history.

Children’s Book: Tree Dogs, Banshee Fingers & Other Irish Words by Manchán Magan

Magan once again explores his fascination with Irish words. Bringing his concept of exploring words to younger readers, in this book Magan notes fascinating and joyful definitions for the words of nature.

These are just some of the many amazing books we think would make the perfect gift this Christmas. There are so many more for you to explore and we are always happy to help over here at Midland Books. A very merry Christmas to you all and happy reading!