Minister meets Offaly companies as part of Implementation of Midlands Regional Enterprise Plan

MINISTER of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy TD, visited Offaly last week where he met client companies of Enterprise Ireland and also discussed progress and implementation of the recently launched Midlands Regional Enterprise Plan with steering committee members.

The Minister’s first port of call was to Glenisk Organic Dairy in Killeigh. The company was established in 1987 by the Cleary family and is recognised for its premium, clean label, organic cow’s milk yogurt and goats milk dairy.

Minister Troy then travelled to Birr where he visited Grant Engineering. The company has been manufacturing high quality, high efficiency heating products since 1978 and is the leading oil-fired condensing boiler manufacturer in Ireland.

Minister Troy said “There are many companies throughout the country who are receiving valuable support and assistance through Enterprise Ireland. Glenisk and Grant Engineering are excellent examples of how large companies do not have to be located in our major cities and towns to thrive. The Government is committed to more balanced regional enterprise and one way to achieve this is through companies like Glenisk and Grant working productively with our agencies.”

The Minister’s final engagement was at streamBIRR where he met with Dr Anne Cusack, Chair of the Midlands Regional Enterprise Plan (REP) and Programme Manager Sarah Morgan. They discussed the progress being made on the actions outlined in the Midlands REP since it was launched at the beginning of March.

Minister Troy added: “I am delighted to be here at this excellent facility at streamBIRR and to hear about progress on the implementation of the Midlands Regional Enterprise Plan.

The Plan is focused on achieving a transition to a climate neutral economy, capitalising on strengths of the Midlands through Smart Specialisation and Digitalisation and positioning the Midlands as a destination of choice to live, work, visit, invest and learn. I have every confidence that this Plan will strengthen economic and enterprise development throughout the Midlands.”

streamBIRR is a Regional Enterprise Development Fund (REDF) supported project that can facilitate remote workers, researchers, start-ups and growing businesses. They provide access to hot desk space on a daily or monthly basis, as well as renting dedicated office space.

In addition, streamBIRR provide networking and learning opportunities in data analytics and related subjects.

Dr Anne Cusack, Chair of the Midlands Regional Enterprise Plan Steering Committee commented: “It is great to have Minister Troy with us for an update on the implementation of the Midlands Regional Enterprise Plan to 2024, as well as visiting two of our flagship companies in the Midlands, Glenisk Organic Dairy and Grant Engineering. The Minister also got to visit StreamBIRR where they facilitate remote workers, hot desks, researchers, start-ups and growing businesses. In addition, they partner with the researchers at I-LOFAR in Birr and third level universities.

“The Minister has been so supportive of our region as we focus on the transition to low-carbon, whilst capitalising on the regions strengths through smart specialisation as well as positioning the Midlands as a great place to live, work, study, visit and invest. I would like to thank the Steering Committee members across Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath and of course, the Regional Enterprise Plan team, led by Programme Manager, Sarah Morgan, for their full commitment to the region and to the implementation of the Plan.’’

Chief Executive of Offaly County Council, Anna Maria Delaney said: “It has been great to meet Minister Troy, who has designated responsibility for the Midlands Regional Enterprise Plan, in person and welcome him to Offaly. We have advised the Minister of the progress that has been made in implementing the Midlands REP across the region, including Offaly. Offaly County Council, LEO Offaly and Offaly businesses were key contributors to the development of the MREP to 2024 and are actively contributing to its implementation.

This afternoon we have held discussions around the three strategic objectives of the MREP: transitioning to a carbon neutral economy; smart specialisation and digitalisation and placemaking, and we have taken the opportunity to visit Glenisk, Grant Engineering and streamBIRR, whom are actively involved advancing specific objectives and actions of the Plan.”