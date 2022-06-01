Successful Offaly company shortlisted for the 2022 Export Industry Awards

Local company Dotser was announced this week as a finalist in the Irish Exporters Association 2022 Export Industry Awards.

The Export Industry Awards recognise the tremendous achievements of companies working in international trade in Ireland.

The local ecommerce, software development and integration company is shortlisted for the category of High Potential Exporter Award; a category which identifies an early stage exporting company which has surpassed its potential and is demonstrating success and commitment in one or more markets.

Dotser was founded in 2000 in Tullamore by local man Loughnan Hooper and employs 14 staff from its Axis Business Park headquarters with out-reach presences in Dublin, London and Sydney.

Home to Dotser Commerce, Dotser Agri, Dotser Tools and SuperShow - Event Management System; Dotser has achieved significant international growth in the past two years and is today supported by Enterprise Ireland by way of an effective sustainable strategy to deliver a steady pipeline of target customers and key contracts to achieve significant sales growth.

The awards ceremony will take place at a black-tie Export Industry Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner in the Mansion House on September 30th. This will be followed by an Alumni Masterclass hosted by Trinity Business School, Trinity College Dublin on the 14th October.

Dotser is an innovative software development company offering a suite of cloud-based software products to automate business processes including e-commerce and event management platforms.

The company was established in 2000, and has developed software platforms such as SuperShow Show Management Platform, for the events industry and agricultural industry, and Dotser Agri and Dotser Tools; software integration and ecommerce solutions for the agricultural and machinery markets. Today, the company is backed by Enterprise Ireland and is expanding internationally.

Key platforms:

SuperShow Show Management System is the leading Competition & Show Management System, providing one central platform to manage website, competitions, trade stands, memberships and shop.

DotserAgri - Agri Dealer eCommerce Platform is a central platform which allows users to manage and promote new & used Machinery, parts & merchandise In one central platform.

DotserTools - The DotserTools Platform is a central platform that allows users to integrate online businesses with leading tool and hardware supplier.

DotserCommerce - DotserCommerce is an eCommerce platform designed and developed to give you everything you need for your business to sell online.

Each DotserCommerce website is designed and coded specifically for the client’s and its users requirements using our solid and robust platform which can integrate with any or multiple stock management systems and scale in line with your business growth.

See www.supershow.io and www.dotser.ie for more information.

The Irish Exporters Association’s Export Industry Awards is the premier event for recognising the achievements of Irish Exporters and has been growing in strength and recognition each year. It is important that we highlight the exporting companies and service providers who have excelled across the industry despite some difficult trading conditions and that we highlight these companies who have been fundamental to Ireland’s success. Exporting businesses have been an essential part of Ireland’s global success despite incredibly difficult international trade conditions over the past two years. The Export Industry Awards allows us to celebrate those Irish businesses that continue to succeed in an increasingly uncertain world. Over 500 export industry professionals will attend the black-tie gala event on September 30th at the Round Room at the Mansion House. Sponsors: KPMG, Trinity Business School, Trinity College Dublin, Bord Bia, Dixon International Logistics, Enterprise Ireland, the Institute of Sustainable Trade, Thyme IT and media partner The Times & The Sunday Times.

