QUIDS IN! New Offaly shopping voucher scheme unveiled

Tullamore Credit Union and Tullamore Chamber of Commerce are delighted to announce that QUIDs Shopping Vouchers are once again available to purchase for gifts and rewards.

Introduced in 2008, by Tullamore & District Chamber of Commerce and Tullamore Credit Union the QUIDs scheme allows employers to reward their staff with up to €500 in shopping vouchers tax-free.

QUIDs are accepted in over 100 outlets around Tullamore (www.tullamorequids.com) . Unlike many other voucher schemes there are no fees, commissions or charges whatsoever. To make this possible all administration costs are borne by Tullamore Chamber and Tullamore Credit Union.

To date, QUIDs to the value of over €500,000 have been purchased by local employers to reward their staff, helping us to promote and protect local employment.

If your organisation is contemplating an incentive or reward scheme for your staff, thanks to Revenue’s Small Benefit Exemption Scheme, since 2015 an employer can give an employee up to €500 in QUIDs once per year without it being subject to PAYE, PRSI or USC.

Businesses can purchase QUIDS by contacting Barry Byrne at Tullamore Credit Union on 057-9351780 or Tullamore Chamber of Commerce 057-9323698.

QUIDS vouchers for personal use are on-sale from; Dolans Lloyds Pharmacy, William St and Leavys Centra, Henry St.

Full details of how the scheme works can be found on www.tullamorequids.com or from Tullamore & District Chamber of Commerce info@tullamorechamber.com.