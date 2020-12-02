Offaly energy company donates to local charities

Lumcloon Energy has made donations to two local charities, Dóchas and Accessible Counselling, Tullamore, after the guys on the team agreed to grow a moustache for the month of November. On the 30th of November they shaved them off and the company donated €500 to each charity.

Dóchas is a cancer support group which provides cancer support services to people throughout the Midlands whose lives have been affected by cancer.

Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT) is a locally based community counselling centre that supports people in the community to maintain positive mental health by providing effective and accessible counselling and psychotherapy services.

Nigel Reams, Managing Director of Lumcloon Energy, said “The team wanted to do something to mark men's health month. We all know how difficult it is for our local charities to fundraise during another lockdown. We wanted to do something to help by donating to these deserving local Charities and to try highlight the topic of men's health by growing the moustache. With all the restrictions in place, charities are unable to do much of their regular fundraising and many are struggling. As the saying goes, every little helps!”

Chairperson of Dóchas, Mary Guinan, said “We really appreciate every donation we get. We do not receive funding from the government so we rely solely on donations from the local community. For people to think about us really means a lot. We were due to celebrate 21 years this year but unfortunately due to Covid 19 we had to cancel our plans. We are open but only for essential services such as MLD and Counselling”.

Chairperson of ACT, James O’Connor, said “On behalf of everyone at Accessible Counselling Tullamore, I would like to sincerely thank everyone at Lumcloon Energy for this very generous donation. ACT is a registered charity and not-for-profit community-based counselling centre providing accessible and affordable counselling and psychotherapy services to adults in the Midlands.

“We opened our doors on the 21st of January this year and unfortunately had to temporarily close in March due to the Covid crisis. During this time, we continued to offer telephone counselling to our clients, but we were anxious to reopen face to face, which we did on the 25th of May. We are fortunate that our centre is purpose built and already had a one-way system in place and seven large counselling rooms to enable proper social distancing. We currently have 11 qualified counsellors volunteering and to date we have seen almost 300 clients.

“Mental health is something that affects each one of us throughout our life and there are times when we may feel overwhelmed or need help to address problems causing emotional distress. The generosity and support of the Lumcloon Energy team will allow us to sustain our service of offering one-to- one counselling to people in our community who are at their most vulnerable and in need of accessible and timely counselling”.

To donate a small amount with us, you can do so by going onto both websites dochasoffaly.com and accessiblecounselling.ie and click the donate buttons.