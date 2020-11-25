Top tips for shopping this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The countdown to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, two of the biggest shopping days of the year, has already started.

But this year is unlike any other, with non-essential shops all shut due to the current lockdown. As a result many of us will be going online to do our shopping. Online shopping has many benefits. However, at this busy time of the year, we hear from many consumers who have experienced problems after they bought something online.

Your rights when shopping online

When you buy online you have specific consumer rights which are in addition to the rights you have when you buy in a shop.

If you buy something online and it turns out to be faulty you have the same rights as if you bought it in a shop. You should email the business immediately, outlining the problem and ask for a refund or replacement. If the item you bought online was faulty or not what you ordered, you don’t have to pay the cost of returning it. If you ask for a refund, you are also entitled to any standard delivery costs you paid.

When you buy online from an EU-based website you have a 14-day cooling off period during which you can cancel and get a refund. The 14 day period starts from the date you receive your order. You can cancel for any reason however you may have to pay the cost of returning the goods. You have a further 14 days to return the item after telling the business you are cancelling the order.

You don’t have the same rights if you buy from a website outside the EU. Keep in mind that if a website has .ie or .co.uk in the address, this doesn’t automatically mean it is within the EU. Check the business’s geographic address on their website, and if it’s outside the EU, check out their returns policy before buying anything.



Top tips for shopping online

If you’re thinking of bagging a bargain this Black Friday, check out the tips below before you click that shopping cart icon and checkout: