Outdoor cafe furniture for Tullamore town centre

Twenty sets of Irish made outdoor café furniture will arrive in Tullamore this week under a new project devised by the local Rotary Club.

The Tullamore Street Furniture Scheme is the brainchild of Rotary in collaboration with Offaly County Council and Tullamore Chamber of Commerce.

Offaly County Council will discount the licensing fee for outdoor furniture for traders for applications made before the end of September 2020 as part of the project and both organisations have committed money also.

Part funding for the project has been secured from the Rural Development LEADER Programme 2014-2020 through Offaly Local Development Company and their Hospitality and Tourism Reopening Grant -May 2020. CEO Brendan O’Loughlin says

"OLDC identified a need for direct financial support for the reopening of tourism and hospitality businesses. We were delighted to be able to put a grant package in place for the sector. We are very pleased with the take up on the initiative and the support it provides businesses in getting their doors open again".

The project aims to stimulate economic activity in the town by tapping into the renewed community spirit evident during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. The newly completed public realm provides an ideal space for outdoor dining and socialising.

A single style of furniture has been chosen for consistency and eight traders have signed up for the scheme allowing them to purchase the furniture at a significantly discounted price. The furniture is free standing and non-permanent.

Alan Cunningham President Tullamore & District Rotary Club said: “We identified the need for additional outdoor seating to compliment the new public realm in Tullamore and to give local traders the opportunity to continue to do business. Our town centre is vital to the prosperity of our town and county and the challenges for businesses presented by the new localised lockdown will be vast”.

The project is widely welcomed by local businesses and by local representatives.

Cllr Tony McCormack commented: “I am delighted to see this innovative project being delivered. The collaborative effort of the groups involved is exactly what the town needs especially as we all look to overcome the economic challenges the Covid-19 pandemic and now a second lockdown presents.”

The scheme remains open to local traders and a second delivery will be arriving in the coming weeks. For information on the scheme email tulamorerotary@gmail.com