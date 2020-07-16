Lidl donates smart tablets to Offaly schools



The Chair of the Tullamore School Completion Programme Mr. Simon Byrne has thanked Lidl Tullamore for their recent donation of 10 smart tablets. Mr. Byrne stated that the donation was very welcome which will help the Schools Completion Programme to engage with young people who are at risk of leaving school early. The Programme provides a range of interventions for children and young people attending participating schools. These include Tullamore College, Scoil Eoin Phoil, St. Josephs, St. Philomenas and Scoil Bhride in Tullamore; and Ard Scoil Chiarain Naofa, Scoil Bhride and Scoil Phrionsias Naofa in Clara. Mr. Byrne noted that the Schools Completion Programme interventions include individual and group supports aimed at improving students’ emotional and social wellbeing, their motivation and engagement for school and their communication skills.



Lidl also recently donated 100 smart tablets to the national Comfort4Covid campaign which distributes smart tablets to nursing homes and hospitals across the country to help to connect cocooning residents with their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. Myles Shortall, Head of Property at Lidl Ireland, commented: “It has been our top priority to support the local communities we operate in in these challenges times to ensure our customers have the food and supplies they need, but also by continuing to back excellent community initiatives such as the Schools Completion Programme.” Mr. Shortall also thanked his fellow members within the Tullamore Rotary Club who helped organise the selection of the Tullamore Schools Completion Programme for the donation.