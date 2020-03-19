Offaly gin distiller will produce hand sanitiser

AS the coronavirus crisis takes an even firmer grip on the country, an Offaly gin distiller is to begin production of hand sanitiser.

Eoin Bara, founder of Mor Gin, a Tullamore-based micro distillery, said he had taken the initiative due to the shortage of hand sanitiser both in Ireland and across the globe.

He hopes to have supply available as soon as possible and assures the public that it will be manufactured to World Health Organisation specifications for both hands and surfaces.

Mr Bara has appealed for help in sourcing HDPE plastic bottles to supply medical professionals and the public.

He noted that the sanitiser is predominantly being supplied to the healthcare industry but is also interested in selling excess supply to the public.

Mr Bara is asking anyone interested in the project to contact him on

Eoin.Bara@MorIrishGin.com