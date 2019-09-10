One4All voucher with Blackberry hearing test for over 65s in Offaly

Did you know that one-third of Irish people suffer from a significant deterioration in their hearing by the time they reach the age of 65?

A recent study also showed that Ireland topped the list for putting off treatment, despite the links between hearing loss and other conditions including blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, and dementia.

September is National Deaf Awareness Month and in order to encourage more people to get a hearing test done, Blackberry Hearing will be giving a free One4All gift card worth €25 to every over 65-year-old in Offaly that comes into them for a

hearing test this month. So not only is the test itself free, but the person will also receive a One4All voucher simply for getting their own hearing checked.

The clinics in Offaly that people can avail of this are Peter Fox Total Health Pharmacy, Quinn's Pharmacy in Edenderry and Stratus Healthcare Pharmacy in Tullamore.

Speaking about this, Matthew Gleeson, from Blackberry Hearing said: “As we get older many of us will experience a gradual deterioration in our hearing. It is important for us to raise awareness of the importance, especially for those over 65, of getting

their hearing checked. Research has shown that hearing loss can be linked to other serious conditions."

“That’s why we are offering a One4All voucher in order to encourage everyone over 65 to come in for a hearing test, where we will show them just how simple the test is and how easy the problem can often be solved with a discreet, smart hearing aid.

Then of course if your hearing is fine you’ve got a One4All voucher as well as invaluable peace of mind.”

Blackberry Hearing is an Irish company which has been providing the most advanced and discreet, smart hearing aids at the best prices for the past five years. Blackberry Hearing has more than 50 clinic locations nationwide, all of which offer free hearing tests carried out by qualified audiologists.

Blackberry Hearing can also carry out hearing tests in the comfort and privacy of your own home. Having determined your specific hearing difficulties, the audiologist can pick the perfect hearing aid for you, adjust it to sit comfortably behind your ear

and programme it specially to fit your particular hearing loss.

This in-home service Blackberry Hearing offer is ideal for elderly parents, relatives or friends who find it hard to make their way to an audiologist’s clinic by themselves. Customers who have hearing loss that warrants hearing aids can be programmed and fitted on the day and walk away with them!