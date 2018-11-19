Bobby Kerr to speak at Edenderry business breakfast

On Tuesday, November 20, Bobby Kerr will be a keynote speaker at a special breakfast event at Larkins Bistro hosted by Edenderry Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by AIB and Offaly LEO.

Bobby Kerr is a presenter on Down to Business the popular Newstalk radio business show on Saturday at 10am and “Bobby’s Late Breakfast” a lifestyle magazine show which airs at 9am on Sunday mornings.

He also co-hosts a slot called the Agony Uncle on The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk. He was one of the original Dragons on Dragon’s Den for the first 4 years of the series.

Although he has left the series to look at other broadcasting opportunities he continues to be actively involved with the 9 investments he made during the series. He is former Chairman of Insomnia Coffee Company, which he exited from in 2018, Ireland's largest independent coffee chain. Bobby is also a popular business, entrepreneurial and motivational speaker.

Bobby is passionate about small business. He sat on the board of Microfinance Ireland (MFI) for 3 years. MFI is a not for profit lender that provides loans to small businesses of less than 10 employees with a turnover of less than €2m.

Bobby is also a member of the Small Business Advice Programme – a targeted programme set up to provide free advice and support to SMEs. With his Newstalk Show, Bobby has done a nationwide tour working with retailers in towns, just like Edenderry, to ‘Take Back the High Street.’ He is now working on a new programme; ‘My Town My Main Street’ and will share his experiences with chamber members, local business and guests on November 20th.

This high-profile event is just one more indication that positive change is in the offing, that Edenderry is on the way back and of a community working together to do the very best they can for their town. A number of other Edenderry Chamber initiatives are on the horizon and membership is growing steadily.

A number of sites have been identified for a new hotel and potential investors are being approached with detailed proposals to consider Edenderry as a prime location and gateway to Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands. Working with the Council, The Chamber are progressing the Edenderry Vision 2030 Masterplan which is an exciting project to build the way for prosperity and together with the Local Enterprise Office, the IDA, Failte Ireland, Leader (Offaly Local Development Company).

The Edenderry Chamber of Commerce breakfast with Bobby on November 20 is another ideal opportunity to view and discuss all of the plans for the town and there is certainly an air of optimism making a welcome return. To get involved and join up to build a stronger community see www.edenderrychamber.ie for details and membership.