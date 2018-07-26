Offaly supermarket unveils revamped store

Aldi’s Edenderry “Project Fresh” store has reopened its doors to customers following an extensive renovation project over the last week which has seen the store completely refurbished as part of Aldi’s €160m investment in its Irish store network.

Aldi has committed €100m to constructing and opening 20 new stores by the end of 2019, while Project Fresh sees Aldi invest a further €60m in revamping the layout and design of all of its 132 stores nationwide.

The newly refurbished store has received a full makeover in line with Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh store design. Aldi’s Project Fresh store layout was recognised at the 2017 Checkout National Retail Supplier Awards, as the innovative design scooped the Best New Store Build award for Aldi’s Ennistymon store, which was one of Aldi’s first Irish stores to be modelled on the Project Fresh design.

Featuring the exciting new layout, Aldi’s Edenderry store now offers almost 20% more fridge space, a wide selection of fresh food at the front of the store, hi-spec fixtures and fittings and new signage that provides a more efficient and hassle-free shopping experience. 97 free car parking spaces are also available for customers.

Since first opening its Edenderry store in January 2007, Aldi has become an established part of the town’s retail landscape, proving very popular with local shoppers for bringing greater competition, choice and value for money to Edenderry.

The store participates in Aldi’s national partnership with FoodCloud, donating surplus food to local charities including St. Vincent de Paul Edenderry and the Kildare Carers Association. The store has donated over 4,900 meals to charity to date.

Speaking at the reopening, Damian Kulikowski, Store Manager at Aldi’s Edenderry store said: “Following extensive refurbishment work we are delighted to have reopened our new Project Fresh store. The whole Aldi team is looking forward to welcoming customers from the locality, both existing and new. We are confident our customers will find the new store provides a more enjoyable and spacious shopping experience.”

“Our commitment to our customers is we will never be beaten on price and will always provide the best value. Families can make huge savings on their weekly shopping bill by shopping at our stores.”