€740,000 invested to help Offaly people become 'job ready'

Offaly Fine Gael TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has welcomed funding of €760,463 for County Offaly through the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP).

Deputy Corcoran Kennedy said, “This support which will make a real difference to disadvantaged people and groups in Offaly. SICAP funding supports life-long learning, strengthening communities and helping people to become job ready."

“SICAP, which is administered by Pobal and overseen at a community level by the Offaly Local Development Company, has a proven track record of helping disadvantaged people to make real progress in their lives here in Offaly."

The programme supports unemployed people; people living in all areas; people with disabilities; single parent families; those on low income and other disadvantaged groups.

“Schemes like this are extremely important as we try to make sure the benefits of our buoyant economy are felt by everyone," Marcella commented.

“Significantly, employment has increased, and unemployment has decreased here in Offaly and indeed in every region of the country since the Government was formed in 2016."

“This announcement demonstrates the Government’s commitment to providing funding to tackle poverty and social exclusion at a local level for the next five years up to 2022. SICAP provides support to those who need it most in all corners of Ireland."

“I strongly encourage individuals and groups to visit Offaly Local Development Company to receive the support they need," she concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.