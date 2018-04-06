Bord na Móna to hold public meetings on proposed Offaly windfarm

Bord na Móna is planning to hold a series of Community Information Sessions in Offaly regarding its proposed new Derrinlough Wind Farm.

The company has said they are organising the meetings "in order for members of the public to be informed about the proposed development."

Bord na Móna invites you to attend one of these Community Information Sessions during the scheduled opening hours.

The sessions will take place at the following times/venues:

Tuesday, April 24 - 3-9pm at Saint Mary’s Parochial Hall, Ferbane Street, Cloghan

Wednesday, April 25 - 3-9pm at Drumcullen GAA Clubhouse, Rath

Thursday, April 26 - 3-9pm at Banagher Community Hall, Cuba Avenue, Banagher (beside Health Centre)

Bord na Mona has stated that it is committed to helping Ireland meet its renewable energy target of 16% by 2020 as set out in the EU Directive (2009/28/EC). The company has been taking measures to diversify its business with the introduction of wind and biomass initiatives.

In Offaly, they operate the Mount Lucas wind farm near Edenderry. There are 28 turbines in operation at the wind farm, which is located on over 1,000 hectares of cutaway bog, and they have the capacity to generate 84MW of electricity, or enough power for over 45,000 homes.

For more information, visit www.bordnamona.ie.