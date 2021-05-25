TWO FOR TODAY: Support an Offaly business today and every day

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county as it re-opens socially and commercially.

We will promote two new local businesses every day with this, our 'Two For Today' initiative. Remember to support local so we can get #OffalyBackInBusiness and keep it that way!

BRIDGE HOUSE HOTEL SPA & LEISURE, TULLAMORE, CO OFFALY



Telephone 057 93 25600

LO CALL; 1850312312

FAX 05793 25690

info@bridgehouse.com



WEBSITE www.bridgehousehoteltullamore.ie

The 4*Bridge House Hotel Tullamore is one of Ireland’s most popular landmark hotels and is centrally located in the thriving midlands town of Tullamore at the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East.

The Bridge House Hotel Tullamore, with its spectacular entrance and elegant foyer, its grand crystal chandelier and magnificent marble stairway is the fabulous setting for your weekend away,

business trip or indeed your wedding reception and is one of the most popular hotels in the midlands.

This Offaly hotel is easily accessible, less than 90 minutes from Dublin, Limerick and Galway making it the ideal meeting point.

Renowned for good food, hospitality and world class service the Bridge House Hotel Tullamore is the perfect choice for a relaxing short break,

family holiday, Spa and leisure break, weddings, functions, conference, business and golf trips.