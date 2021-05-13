TWO FOR TODAY: Support an Offaly business today and every day

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county as it re-opens socially and commercially.

We will promote two new local businesses every day with this, our 'Two For Today' initiative. Remember to support local so we can get #OffalyBackInBusiness and keep it that way!

Tullamore Agri Suppies Ltd

Ballyduff, Tullamore & Dublin Road Moate

Tel: 057 93 21399

www.tullamoreagrisupplies.com

Tullamore Agri Supplies Ltd is an agricultural trading business with over three decades of experience in serving the needs of the local farming community. With bases in both Co. Offaly and Co. Westmeath, we are able to meet the needs of a wide range of customers throughout these areas supplying feeds. Fertiliser, Agrochemicals, Seeds, Hardware and also trading in Grain. We source all our products from trusted suppliers in order to guarantee their quality and offer them to our customers at competitive prices.