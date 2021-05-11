TWO FOR TODAY: Support an Offaly business today and every day

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county as it re-opens socially and commercially.

We will promote two new local businesses every day with this, our 'Two For Today' initiative. Remember to support local so we can get #OffalyBackInBusiness and keep it that way!

Haven Pharmacy (Fahey's)

Patrick Street, Tullamore

www.havenpharmacy.ie

Haven Pharmacy Fahey's - Serving the Community for Over Fifty Years

Our aim is to be your local healthcare solution, offering you expert advice and ensuring you get top quality personal care that is convenient to you. Our dedicated team, offer a wide range of pharmacy services which are designed to ensure that you and your family have easy access to affordable healthcare.