TWO FOR TODAY: Support an Offaly business today and every day

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county as it re-opens socially and commercially.

We will promote two new local businesses every day with this, our 'Two For Today' initiative. Remember to support local so we can get #OffalyBackInBusiness and keep it that way!

Birr Credit Union

O'Connell Street, Birr

Tel: 057 91 20889

www.birrcu.ie

Birr Credit Union Limited is a local, not for profit financial institution. We specialise in providing a safe place for savings and loans in our community. Established in 1968, Birr Credit Union Limited is proud of its heritage and continues to be governed by our members and voluntary Board of Directors. When you become a member and start saving with Birr Credit Union Limited you will have access to fair and reasonable rates on savings and loans.