TWO FOR TODAY: Support an Offaly business today and every day

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county as it re-opens socially and commercially.

We will promote two new local businesses every day with this, our 'Two For Today' initiative. Remember to support local so we can get #OffalyBackInBusiness and keep it that way!

GVM Tullamore



Arden Road, Tullamore

057 93 21196

www.gvm.ie

At GVM we appreciate that the quality of our service is vital when it comes to selling your property. Our staff are highly trained and professional people who will advise you on all aspects of the sale and will always be on hand to assist in every aspect of the sale.

Over the last 30 years, we have remained true to our fundamental values of client service, integrity and professionalism. These qualities continue to shape our firm and help us ensure that our clients’ expectations are surpassed.