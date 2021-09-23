Derry Girls creator confirms plan for popular show after season three

The creator and writer of the TV sensation, Derry Girls, has confirmed the coming season will be its last.

Lisa McGee, released a statement this afternoon saying it was "always the plan" to say goodbye after three [seasons].

Calling the show "a love letter" to the place she comes from and the people who shaped her, she said, "It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it's achieved."

However, she left the door open for the possibility of revisiting the characters in some form in the future. She said, "Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us."

Filming was originally due to happen in June this year, but this was postponed due to the pandemic. It's expected that filming for the third and final season of Derry Girls will begin soon.