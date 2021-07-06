Outdoor arts activities coming to Offaly

Offaly County Council’s Arts Office has announced receipt of funding from the Arts Council for their In the Open | Faoin Spéir, scheme.

In the Open | Faoin Spéir, is a special purpose ‘Invitation to Collaboration’ that has been developed in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The purpose of the award is to generate a sustained and curated programme of multidisciplinary, inclusive arts activity in public or open spaces in towns and communities around Ireland between July 2021 and April 2022.

In the Open | Faoin Spéir will help to bring a renewed spirit of optimism and confidence in a fulsome return to the arts.

The programme will be a collaborative partnership, led by Offaly County Council’s Arts Office with Birr Theatre and Arts Centre and Birr Festivals Collective. The aim is to develop an exciting and innovative curated programme of outdoor events, to take place in Birr, Lough Boora, in conjunction with the Sculpture Park and Tullamore, in anticipation of the opening of the new Arts Centre for the town next year.

"Offaly County Council is delighted to receive the news that the county has been awarded the Arts Council In the Open | Faoin Spéir award. The programme will be inclusive and diverse and the events will endeavour to establish sustainable connections with underrepresented groups and communities, making sure that through a wide range of arts events and activities, there will be something for everyone," said Cllr. Declan Harvey, Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council

Anna-Marie Delaney, Chief Executive, Offaly County Council said: “This programme will have a great impact for the communities in Offaly, providing a renewed spirit and excitement through the diverse and ambitious programmes on offer. It comes at a crucial time in the development of Arts and Culture in the county, and working collaboratively across the three locations, the programme will not only align and connect geographically a people and a place, but will also ensure added value to the programme, through the sharing of skills, resources and the ambition and enthusiasm to deliver an exciting and innovative programme."

The programme which will commence this summer was devised by Offaly curator, Brendan Fox. The title of the programme is 'Spectacular Vernacular,' which is a curated multi-disciplinary arts programme incorporating a series of outdoor events, workshops, performances and happenings that will focus on developing new creative networks and opportunities for both artists and the community.