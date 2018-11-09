Midlands singer to appear on next series of TG4's Glór Tire

It’s the show that brought country music star Olivia Douglas to national attention for the first time, and this weekend another midlands musician was celebrating the news that he’s set to star as one of the contestants on TG4’s Glor Tire, the new series of which begins early next year.

John Molloy, already a well-known and much loved figure on Ireland’s social dancing scene, will be mentored by Michael English, one of the most respected artists in Irish country music. The show will go to air in March, and John is looking forward to the adventure ahead.

“I’m delighted to have been chosen for Glor Tire next year, and that I’ll have the chance to work with Michael, someone who I’ve looked up to and admired for so long myself, well that just makes it all the better. It’ll be a new experience for me, that’s for sure, the cameras for one thing are something I suppose all of the contestants will have to get used to. There’s no shortage of cameras at gigs these days, but there’s a bit of a difference between a camera-phone and a television camera!”, laughed John.

While no-one would say no to winning the show, and it is a competition after all, just being involved has been something of a catalyst for stars like the aforementioned Olivia Douglas, Sabrina Fallon (with whom John topped the charts last Christmas with their duet, ‘The Greatest Gift Of All’), and Lisa McHugh, who was also a contestant on Glor Tire in the past.

Is that something John will be keeping in mind?

“Yeah, because I think you have to. There are some things you can’t control, and how people end up voting in the end is one of those things. But what you can control is how much you put into your performances, and how much you decide to enjoy the whole experience, and how much you try to learn from it. So I think that’s what I’ll be doing. I love singing and entertaining people. That’s what I do every night of the week when I’m out gigging when there are no tv cameras around, so that’s what I’ll do when the cameras are on me as well. And sure after that, we’ll see what happens!”

You can follow John and keep up to date with all the latest news on his career and his Glor Tire journey on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, by searching for John Molloy Country.