Offaly country star set to release new single

Singer-songwriter Pete Kennedy has signalled a welcome return to the airwaves next month with the announcement of his latest single.

The Offaly man has scheduled September 7 for the release of his new single, ‘Be There For You’, another original from the Kennedy songbook.

The track, recorded in Nashville, showcases the rich and distinctive vocal tone which has endeared Kennedy to fans in Ireland and the UK, as well as across Europe and in the U.S.

‘Be There For You’ also demonstrates once again that when it comes to songwriting capable of making an emotional connection with the listener, Kennedy certainly knows his craft.

“I’m really looking forward to people getting a chance to hear this one”, remarked Pete this week. “With some songs, from the moment the first seed of the idea starts to come alive, you can tell you’ve got something a little bit special happening, in the context of your own writing. So you try to be careful and not rush it into being. Instead, you have to take your time with it and let it almost come to you."

"You have to trust the process. And that was certainly the gist of the creative process behind this song; simply trusting the process."

Pete continued, “So because that all worked out so well, and obviously because the song itself, as far as the subject matter goes, is very dear to my heart, I’m excited for people to hear it. And hopefully to enjoy it, too.”

The release of ‘Be There For You’ isn’t the only exciting moment Pete has coming up in the weeks ahead. The two-time B.C.M.A. Album of the Year winner, who has also toured with Neil Sedaka, revealed a little bit more.

“Well I’m actually going to be back in Nashville when the new single drops, I’ve got some really cool writing sessions lined up over there with some awesome people. And beyond that, we’re looking into some really interesting options to get me back out in front of my fans here at home in Ireland.”

'Be There For You’, the new single from Pete Kennedy, is released worldwide on September 7.

