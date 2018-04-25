Banagher set to host Offaly County Fleadh

Comhaltas groups from around the county will converge on Banagher this weekend as the West Offaly Comhaltas Branch host the Offaly County Fleadh.

A launch conert was held in Banagher last weekend where Ballyboy, Killeigh, Birr, Brosna, Edenderry, Tullamore and Brosna comhaltas groups were among the performers.

Guest of honour was Colm Slattery, the 2017 All Ireland Button Accordion champion, who performed for the crowd.

Competitions at the Offaly Fleadh start on Friday, April 27 with dancing, while on Saturday and Sunday, individuals and

groups take stage.

Members of the public are invited to come along to enjoy the music, song, dance and even a yarn or two.

