Roscrea Musical Society promise an exciting 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'

Roscrea Musical Society will perform 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' for 2022
Roscrea Musical Society never fail to put on an absolutely spellbinding show always filled with great humour and this year promises to be something really special.
This year Roscrea Musical Society presents 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' in the Abbey Hall on Thursday, December 1 to Saturday, December 3 at 8pm nightly and 2pm Matinee on Saturday.
Online booking is available and tickets are €15 (Adults) & €12 (U16'S and OAP's) + €1 booking fee.
Tickets are also available at the Roscrea Credit Union Box Office on Friday, November 18 (4pm-6pm) and Saturday, November 26 (10am-12noon). Tel: (0505) 23600 or (087) 6781575 for group bookings and after hours. Further Information available at roscreamsbookings@gmail.com
