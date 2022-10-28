Exciting Killavilla Live event this weekend

Live music in Killavilla and Donaghmore this weekend
Killavill and Donaghmore have exiting events planned for this weekend.
A night of song, music and comedy will take place in Killavilla Community Hall on Saturday, October 29 and in Donaghmore Museum on Sunday October 30 at 8pm.
Special guests Mick Creagh, Jim O'Brien and Noel Joyce supported by local artists will entertain on the night. Refreshments will be provided on both occasions Admission €10 on the night - contact Frank on (087) 2857271 for info.
