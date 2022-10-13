Search

13 Oct 2022

Roscrea Comhaltas return for a new season of music

Roscrea Comhaltas return for a new season of music

William Holmes from the Roscrea Comhaltas branch won first place on the mouth organ at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

13 Oct 2022 12:28 PM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Following the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann success of Roscrea Comhaltas branch members William Holmes who won first place mouth organ and Maria Madden who won second place tin whistle, the Roscrea branch has resumed activities for the coming year.

Music sessions will take place in Coláiste Phobal, Roscrea on alternate Wednesday nights at 7.30PM commencing on Wednesday, October 12. The emphasis is placed on group playing which is enjoyed by the participants.

A number of local music teachers have agreed to share their skills to ensure that the children are learning from the best.
For the first term, the teachers will be Kathryn Browne, Eimear Gleeson, Aine Gleeson, Daniel Coonan and Caoimhe Flannery. This initiative is greatly supported by all music teachers in the area.

Over the years, the branch has compiled a bank of instruments, some of which were donated and others were purchased. These instruments can be hired from the branch by members. The instruments currently available include 34-string Harp (1), Uilleann Pipes (1), Concertina (2), Button Accordion (2), Fiddle (2), Bodhrán (2), Guitar (1), Ukulele (1), Drums (1) and Drum Practice Pads (4).

For further information about the Roscrea Comhaltas group and taking part please call (086) 8317821.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media