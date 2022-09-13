Search

13 Sept 2022

RTÉ returns to 'The Ploughing' with action packed three-day schedule

Anna May McHugh and Ray D'Arcy

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

13 Sept 2022 12:55 PM

The National Ploughing Championships, or ‘The Ploughing’, will return to Ratheniska, Co Laois, from Tuesday 20th September to Thursday 22nd September and RTÉ will be there over three full days with an action-packed schedule of live programmes, live musical performances, live RTÉ News and Weather bulletins, chances to meet with well-known presenters, and plenty of prizes.

RTÉ Schedule

Tuesday 20th September

  • 07:00 – 09:00 | Morning Ireland live broadcast on RTE Radio 1
  • 10:30 – 11:30 | Cuisle RnaG50 live music celebrating Irish traditional music (See notes below)
  • 12:30 – 13:00 | Meet 2FM Breakfast’s Doireann, Donncha and Carl in person
  • 15:00 – 16:30 | The Ray D’Arcy Show live broadcast on RTE Radio 1

Wednesday 21st September

  • 08:00 – 09:00 | Adhmhaidin live broadcast on RTÉ RnaG
  • 10:00 – 12:00 | Marty in the Morning live broadcast on RTE lyric fm (special Ploughing time​​)
  • 14:00 – 14:30 | Meet the presenters of 2FM’s The Drive – The 2 Johnnies in person
  • 15:00 – 18:00 | The Drive with The 2 Johnnies live broadcast on RTE 2FM

Thursday 22nd September

  • 13:45 – 15:00 | Liveline’s Funny Thursday live broadcast on RTÉ Radio 1

RTÉ ONE’S Six One will broadcast live on Tuesday 20 and there will be live RTÉ News reports over the three days.

RTÉ Weather will also broadcast live from the Ploughing every day with Nuala Carey, Trevor Keegan, Gerry Murphy, Linda Hughes, and Michelle Dillon. Watch our lunchtime weather bulletins live on RTÉ One at 13.25 and our afternoon bulletin at 15.40

Present the Weather:

If you want to present the weather, our RTE weather team will give you a chance between our live TV bulletins with the help of cameras, autocue and weather graphics.

And There's More

In addition to the schedule above, RTÉ is marking the return of ‘The Ploughing’ with some new additions to the schedule.

URC TV at The Ploughing

Not only is there an exclusive discount for URC TV packages on offer but you can get your photo taken with the URC trophy, meet some of the URC players and enter the draw to win some brilliant URC TV prizes, including a signed jersey, URC match tickets and URC TV access passes.

Toy Show The Musical Box Office at The Ploughing – with discount and Tayto Popcorn!

The magic of Toy Show The Musical is coming to the Convention Centre Dublin this Christmas, and you can buy your tickets – with an exclusive 10% discount – at a special box office at the RTÉ stand. In addition to the discount there will be free Tayto popcorn for visitors (while stocks last!). There’s also a chance to win family tickets and an overnight stay at a top Dublin hotel if you fancy jumping into the specially created moon and taking a pic. #toyshowmusical

RTÉ Shop

Pop by the RTÉ Shop, and chat to the Saorview support team, who’ll be giving you a chance to win a TV with thanks to Euronics.

Ireland on The Box presented by RTÉ and the National Library of Ireland

As we celebrate 60 years of television in Ireland, the Ireland on The Box area offers visitors the chance to take a photo at the “Magic Door” and enjoy some of the TV highlights.

RTÉ Guide Photobooths

The latest issue of the RTÉ Guide will be on sale with the ever-popular RTÉ Guide Cover Star Photobooths. Buy an RTÉ Guide and walk away with a great read and a photo of you on the cover.

