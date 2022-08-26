Glassmaking the ancient way in Shinrone for Heritage Week

Celebrating National Heritage Week, Shinrone Heritage Group hosted an event exploring the history of local glassmaking .

The event was held at Glasshouse on Tuesday, August 16, where a large crowd gathered to hear renowned archaeologist Caimin O'Brien share his expertise and give an insight into the 17th century glass making industry in South Offaly.

Caimin O'Brien, Archaeologist and Amanda Pedlow, Heritage Officer discuss the Glasshouse - photo: PJ Wright

The wood fired glass furnace in situ at Glasshouse is the only remaining upstanding furnace to survive in Ireland, Britain, France, Italy and Germany to name but a few. The very rare furnace made the perfect setting for this very informative and fascinating discussion which was enjoyed by a large attendance in fine weather.

Caimin was part of the archaeological team that excavated at the site in the 1990's and he gave an in depth account of the circumstances that led to French Huguenot glassmakers such as Philip Bigoe and Annanias Hensey coming to Ireland in the early 1600's.

Pictured above are Shinrone Heritage Group and organisers of the event for National Heritage Week - Ger Murphy, Joe Cleary, Peter Ormond, Donal Lee, Liam O'Meara. Sean O'Ferrall, David Meredith, Caimin O'Brien, Amanda Pedlow, Jim Feighery, Ann Marie Healy, Eugene Bevans, Eamon Cleary, Mary Cleary and Billy Kavanagh - photo: PJ Wright

They established small glass making factories known as Glasshouses in areas located close to an abundant supply of oak and ash which provided fuel for their glassmaking furnaces.

Offaly County Council's Heritage Officer, Amada Pedlow also spoke to the crowd about the history of glassmaking in the region.

The inside of the Glass Furnace is covered in glass in a Blue- greenish colour. Pictured above is renowned archaeologist Caimin O'Brien sharing his knowledge of the 17th century glass making industry in South Offaly. - photo: PJ Wright