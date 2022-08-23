PICTURES: Rambling House in Roscrea for Heritage Week

Caoimhe Flannery and Michael McEvoy at Rambling House in the Age Friendly Roscrea headquarters in the former courthouse - photo: PJ Wright

On Wednesday, August 17, the third event to mark Heritage Week in Roscrea was held in the Age Friendly Roscrea headquarters in the former Courthouse on Gaol Road - for the much anticipated 'Rambling House' event, which brings back to life the old Irish tradition of Rambling Houses where the door was always open and songs and stories were performed.

Seamus Moloughney and Catherine O'Toole sing a duet at the Rambling House event during Heritage Week - photo: PJ Wright

The Rambling Houses of long ago ensured that the music, song, dance and stories was preserved and handed down the generations. People rambled on in, no invite was needed, no guest turned away.

Pictured above is Billy Costello singing with the support of musicians Dinny Quirke, Antony Bourke and Bobby Fahy - photo: PJ Wright

On Wednesday evening, it did not take long for seats to be filled and the sound of music, laughter, stories and song to fill the air. Fear an Tí Séamus Moloughney was kept busy moving the microphone around the room as there was no shortage of volunteers.

Billy Costello singing to the large crowd - photo: PJ Wright

The evening brought together young and old from near and far and it was great to see that the Irish Culture is well and truly alive in Roscrea.

Enjoy the photographs of the event below, which was greatly enjoyed and already looking forward to next year's Rambling House.

Pictured above is Peter Byrne telling a story - photo: PJ Wright

Dinny Quirke and Una Fayard enjoying a cup of tea at the Rambling House event - photo: PJ Wright

Aidan Guilfoyle pictured in the middle Singing Slieve na mBan - photo: PJ Wright

Cronan Wright singing at Rambling House - Photo: PJ Wright

Linda DeLewis singing at Rambling House - photo: PJ Wright

Joe and Seamus Moloughney at Rambling House in the Age Friendly Roscrea headquarters

Erin Moloughney and Seamus tell a story - photo: PJ Wright