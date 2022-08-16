Search

16 Aug 2022

'We love and salute you' - Coronation Street actor and comedian dies aged 82

16 Aug 2022 3:20 PM

Comedian and actor Duggie Brown, who starred in Coronation Street and Last Of The Summer Wine, has died at the age of 82, his manager said.

Rotherham-born Brown first found fame in Ken Loach’s 1969 film Kes, based on Barry Hines’ novel, and became one of the most well-known comedians of his generation. 

He also appeared in ground-breaking comedy programmes The Comedians and The Wheeltappers And Shunters Social Club.

His manager, Lee Morgan, tweeted: “It is with a heavy heart I share the news the very talented Comedian & Actor Duggie Brown passed away this morning with his wife Jackie by his side.

“What an honour it was to work with Duggie. A born entertainer who loved his profession. RIP Duggie Brown. We love & salute you.”

During a career spanning more than five decades, Brown was a stalwart of comedy, documentaries and dramas, appearing in All Creatures Great And Small, Heartbeat, Hotel Babylon, EastEnders, Holby City and My Brother’s Keeper.

In 2002 he starred alongside Martin Clunes and Keeley Hawes in the thriller A Is For Acid, based on the life of serial killer John George Haigh.

He also played the Fool in Shakespeare’s King Lear for the Northern Broadsides Theatre Company’s national tour, and starred in We Are Three Sisters based on Anton Chekhov’s novel exploring the lives of the Bronte sisters.

In recent years he took on the role of Mr Boo in Jim Cartwright’s comedic play The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice, and appeared as himself in a live show of The Comedians to celebrate the 40-year anniversary of the hit show.

Other notable credits include The Enchanting World Of Hinge And Bracket, Peak Practice, Common As Muck, Doctors, and Brookside.

On hearing the news, actor Neil Hurst said it was a “sad day”.

He tweeted: “Beyond sad to hear that my ol’ pal Duggie Brown has passed away.

“One of my very first telly jobs was with Duggie back in 1997 and I was lucky to appear in so many shows with him since. Genuinely one of the nicest and funniest guys in the business.”

British comic Tommy Cannon also tweeted: “Really sad to hear about the passing of Duggie Brown, Rest in peace pal, what a funny funny man – thinking of all your friends and family.”

He was the brother of Coronation Street actress Lynne Perrie, who shot to fame playing Ivy Tilsley for 15 years and who died in 2006.

Brown, who played Ted Spear in Coronation Street, was inducted into the Grand Order of Water Rats charitable organisation and in 2020 took on the title King Rat.

