Cruinniú na nÓg at Offaly Libraries next Saturday

THIS year, Cruinniú na nÓg will take place on Saturday next June 11th and there will be a number of events at libraries across Offaly.

Cruinniú na nÓg is Ireland’s national day of free creative activity for children and young people up to 18 years of age.

Over the past four years, it has become a key date in Ireland’s cultural calendar, providing opportunities for Ireland’s 1.2 million children and young people to be inquisitive and curious, inventive and innovative, to fulfil a creative ambition or showcase an inner creative talent.

This year, everyone is invited to celebrate their creativity and to take part in Offaly’s Cruinniú na nÓg celebrations on Saturday June 11th.

Offaly Libraries has organised a diverse range of 24 workshops which are jam-packed with activity in eight library locations: Banagher, Birr, Clara, Daingean, Edenderry, Ferbane, Kilcormac and Tullamore.

These creative activities include workshops on music, abstract art, comic and creative writing and even how to make your own treasure chest. There is something for all age groups.

As well as the workshops, there will be launches of several development projects commissioned as part of Cruinniú. Students from St Francis Boys School, Daingean National School, Seir Kieran National School, Scoil Mhuire agus Chormaic, Oaklands Community College and St Brendan’s Community School have learned new skills including glass painting, Architecture building with Lego, the unique botany of Clara bog and needle art. There will be public launches to celebrate and exhibit their work. Online: Check out their specially pre-recorded videos including their morning singalong with Noel and Storytime with Simone Schuemmelfeder and her puppet friends, which will be available to view on their Facebook and YouTube channels.

Contact and Collect activities: Fancy learning how to juggle for free in just four weeks from the comfort of your own home? Pick up your a kit from your local library before they’re all snapped up!

On June 11th, contact your local library to reserve and then collect your “Kite-making kit”. Follow the instructions on the video (also available with Ukrainian subtitles) to make your kite, understand the physics of kite flying and see your creation in action.

Competition: Don’t forget to enter the ‘Create Your Own Comic Cover’ Competition! There are prizes for the following categories: under 5, 6-9, 10- 13 and 14-18 year olds. The independent judges are Nathan Wheeler, Marie Therese Ward and Kevin Fitzgerald.

To enter, simply complete the application form and return to your local library.

Deadline: June 11th

The winners will be announced at the Offaly Libraries Comic Con on June 18th 2022!

Check out their brochure to see what is happening in an Offaly library near you, for contact details on how to book a place for any of the workshops, how to enter their competitions or simply drop into your local library to get involved.