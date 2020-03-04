Sadness at passing of Tullamore Hospital's first senior physio

The death took place on Monday afternoon of Dorothy Oakley, the first senior physiotherapist to be appointed to Tullamore General Hospital.

Dorothy had been Head of Physio Services at the Mater Hospital, Dublin when she was appointed to Tullamore.

She filled the role of Head of the Physiotherapy Department with responsibility for Offaly and was deeply involved in the affairs of the Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists.

In her role she was particularly conscious of the value of sports and pioneered the “Sports for All' concept.

She was honoured for her work in the community by Tullamore Junior Chamber when she was chosen as the “Personality of the Year' in the 1980s.

A native of Birr, Dorothy (nee Abbott) was married to the retired first Editor of the Tullamore Tribune, Geoff Oakley and resided in Arden Vale.

She passed away at Tullamore hospital following a short illnesss.

Her remains reposed in O'Reily's Funeral Home, Harbour St on Tuesday evening and her Funeral Service will take place today (Wednesday, March 4) at 2.30 pm in St Catherine's Church, Hophill.

Burial will be immediately afterwards in St Catherine's Cemetery, Tullamore.

To her husband Geoff, brother Dick, sister Iris (Ralph), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends the deepest sympathy is extended.

See full obituary in next week's edition of the Tullamore Tribune.