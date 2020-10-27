WATCH: Offaly shop's Christmas window display is movie screen perfect

One Offaly clothes shop has decorated its window despite being closed to shopper in-store for the duration of the current Level 5 lockdown.

Guy Clothing in Tullamore said they took the decision to decorate early to "bring a bit of cheer" at a time we all need it.

"It's never too early," the store, which is operating an online store throughout this lockdown, declared on social media over the weekend.

"Our Christmas windows are in and what a sight they are.

"Unfortunately due to lockdown, the windows are as much as you will see from the street over the next six weeks so we have thrown everything at them for you. Hopefully these stunning displays will bring a smile to your face on those 5km strolls," owner Anthony Kearns added.

He thanked Sandra from LiaGbell for bringing the windows to life.

The window has gone down well with locals. Carmel Kilroe Kinahan said: "I drove past it last night, it really caught my eye. It looks fabulous. Let's hope the rest of the town follows; it would bring a smile to everyone's face, especially the kids who deserve something to look forward to."

Lorraine Mc Court Conroy added, "Fair play Anthony and all involved. It's badly needed to give us all a bit of festive cheer and something to look forward to, especially for the kiddies. They are living with all this too and never complain, yet they have missed out on so much this year."

So if you're out and about, stroll by for a look and then maybe check out Guy Clothing's online Facebook store where they are operating a delivery service. Find out more HERE.