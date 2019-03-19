PICTURES: Tullamore cycling and racing team enjoy busy weekend

Newcastle West Cycling Classic

A group from the Tullamore Cycling and Touring Club Racing Team recently took part in the Newcastle West Cycling Club classic in Limerick.

Roisin Galvin and Sinead Molloy braved the wet and windy conditions to take part in round two of the Women’s Intermediate League.

Despite aggressive riding from the start, the girls did very well to stay with the leading pack until the last lap when the group split. Round 3 of the intermediate league continues next week in Omagh.

Markievicz Cup

Michael McConigley and Olivier Duputis travelled to Sligo to compete in the Markievicz Cup promoted by Eire Og Cycling Club.

Lucan Road Club

Lucan Road Club held their annual GP on Saturday where John Monaghan put in a strong performance in the A4 race.

St. Patrick's Race - Carrick-on-Suir

On Sunday the Tullamore squad headed to Carrick-on-Suir for the St Patrick’s Day race. This highly anticipated race commemorates the legends of Irish cycling; Bobby Power, William Landy and Tommy Sheehan.

The testing circuit is renowned for the rolling hills and always ensures a challenging race. Peter Gillespie did very well to finish in the bunch in the A3 race. Dermot Keyes and Pat Donegan competed in the A4 race where they battled well just falling off the breakaway before the last drag.

Following his success last week Gordon Boland was upgraded to A2 league where again he put in a great performance among quality riders.

Tullamore Racing Team would like to thank Tom Kane and Damien Mitchell for their support on Sunday in Carrick-on-Suir.