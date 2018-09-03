Tullamore Harriers Report (September 3)

Drumcullen 6k Road Race

Paul Mitchell was a clear winner in the Drumcullen 6k on Friday evening, 31 st August. Paul posted 19.46. Dympna Fox was 1st lady in 25:05. Tullamore Harriers dominated the awards with 2nd place going to David Fox in 22:04 with Jonathon Dunne hot on his heels in 22:07. Leslie Buckley posted 23:33, Sean Reynolds 24:56, Dympna Fox 25:05, John O'Connell 25:07, Ray Murray 27:01, Mary McIntyre 27:36, Brendan Abbott 27:46 and John Ward 29:14. Well done to all.

Dingle Marathon

Dermot Smith took on the Dingle Marathon on Saturday 01 st September. A course not for the faint-hearted but a spectacular and extremely popular race none the less. Dermot posted 3:33:03 for the

marathon. Well done Dermot.

Fixtures

Sat 08 th September Marian Geraghty 5k & 10k, Mountbolus

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.